Christopher Crowder

Christopher Render Crowder Jr., 88, longtime resident of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022 at his home in Brookline, NH surrounded by family. He was born November 20, 1933 in Birmingham, AL to Christopher Sr. and Babette Crowder, and had a younger sister named Sonya. His family settled in Omaha, Nebraska where he spent the majority of his early life. It was here that he met the love of his life, Virginia (Ginger) Pearson, at Central High School. Chris and Ginger were married in 1955, and were blessed with three children: Lisa, Brian, and Kimberly. Chris had many accomplishments throughout his life, but it was his love for his family that brought him the most joy. Together he and Ginger built an incredible life of love, friendship and service; blessing everyone that came into their lives. Chris was a lifelong learner and champion of education. He received his BA in Biology and his Master's and Doctorate in Education. After two years of service in the United States Air Force, he spent 31 years working for the Tucson Unified School District as a Science Teacher and Director of Testing and Evaluation. He never stopped being a gifted educator who naturally affirmed people's gifts. If you spent any time around Chris, you left encouraged, with more belief in yourself and others. Chris had a deep faith in God. He was an active member of Christ Church United Methodist and Desert Skies United Methodist Church. It was later in life that he truly embraced Jesus as his Lord and Savior and committed to following Him. This was reflected in his many years serving in the church through countless ministries. Chris lived a full life marked by the love of Christ. He always said how very blessed he was, but those of us who had the privilege of knowing him know that WE were the ones so incredibly blessed. It was the way he listened to you, encouraged you, joked with you, and made you feel ok to simply be yourself. It was the way he laughed freely, appreciated every grace given to him, and generously gave to all in need. It was the delight he took in praising God and the ability he had to bless everyone around him regardless of his difficult health circumstances. There is no way to fill the void he leaves, but all who loved him are thankful he is now free, worshiping Jesus with that beautiful voice, and probably telling a few jokes to whoever will listen! Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Virginia Crowder, his three children, Lisa (Clive) Jarman, Brian (Kim) Crowder, Kimberly (Aaron) Koepke, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. The family will be holding a small memorial service Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 2:00pm at Brookline Community Church in Brookline, NH. Christopher's ashes will be laid to rest at a later date in Tucson, AZ at the Desert Skies United Methodist Church Memorial Garden. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving generously through a donation to your local church or charity of your choice in honor of Chris' generous life of love and service to others. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please contact Smith & Heald Funeral Home. "He is no fool, who gives what he cannot keep to gain that which he cannot lose." - Jim Elliot