Christopher Cummins

Chris, age 46, passed away in his Tucson home and was found on June 22, 2022. Chris was born May 14, 1976 in San Diego, CA to Michael and Susan Cummins. After graduating from Salpointe High School in 1994, Chris spent a year in the British Virgin Islands working as a divemaster and then as a certified scuba instructor. Chris went on to earn a BS in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at University of Arizona in 1999. After graduation, he spent 7 years working for Intuit in Tucson and then for Sprint. Chris loved music, scuba diving, dogs and Tai Chi. Chris is predeceased by his mother; and his grandparents Bonnie and Dick Cummins. He is survived by his father; brother Tim (Becca) Cummins; niece, Lydia Cummins; nephew, Ted Cummins; and his dog, Mako. Our family is grateful to know that Chris is finally at peace after suffering tremendously from mental illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 PM on Sunday September 18, 2022 at the Lodge at Ventana Canyon, 6200 N. Club House Lane, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI of Southern Arizona (National Alliance on Mental Illness) www.namisa.org Arrangements by Angel Valley.