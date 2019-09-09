EXCELL, Christopher Neal
65, died on Sunday, August 24, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 East Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. He is survived by his wife, Linda; her son, Christopher; their daughter-in-law, Gini; two grandsons, Preston and Carter; his four brothers, Tony (Carol), Greg (Missy), Mitchell (Ayu), Doug (Lisa) and sister-in-law, Kathy Excell and was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; father, Richard and his brother, Nick. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.