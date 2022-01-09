Christopher Helms

died in Tucson on his 82nd birthday December 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Donna of 57 years and their son, Adam. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jane and brother, Samuel Helms both of Baltimore MD; his sister-in-law, Nannette and her husband, Larry Peterson of Tucson, and many nieces and nephews who also mourn his loss.

Chris was born in Baltimore to parents, Dr. Samuel Thomas Helms and Selina Claire Helms. He graduated from Baltimore City College and later the University of Arizona. While serving in the U.S. Army as a career linguist a friend mentioned that he knew of a great University way out West. Chris took this advice, enrolled at the University of Arizona, and majoring in Drama met his future wife. In the summer of 1962, they were both cast in the first professional production at Old Tucson, Deadwood Dick, a melodrama in which Chris played the villain and Donna was his sidekick. Two years later they were married!

Tucson provided Chris a rich range of professional opportunities in his life where his skills, enthusiasm and personality ensured he was always in demand. First, as a bartender, at the Arizona Inn and later the Elks Club. A position as news writer and theater critic at KVOA Channel 4 followed and led to his becoming news director. From there he moved to the Tucson Chamber of Commerce as its P.R. Director and then to the Tucson Convention Bureau in the same capacity. Later he accepted a request to be a staff writer for Congressman Morris K. Udall. But when Udall ran for his next term, Chris switched gears again and to become the P.R. Director at the Arizona Desert Museum and later its development director. This was followed by the siren call of Biosphere 2 where Chris was again P.R. Director. Of the move to his final position, as Executive Director of the Morris K. Udall Foundation, Chris was fond of saying that he saved the best for last. He served in this capacity for 13 years until retirement.