Christopher Hodges

passed away September 6, 2021 of a Heart Attack at his home in Tucson Arizona. He was born January 14, 1954. Lived in southeast Washington D.C. Moving to Alexandria V.A. he attended T.C. Williams High School, made famous for the Movie Remember the Titans. Chris attended T.C. Williams the year the Movie was based on. Graduated and went to work National Airlines. Met and married Lois L. Graham. Then moved to Tucson, He worked in real estate and as an artist created one of a kind Silk Screen's, he was huge fan of the Washington Redskins and Rock Roll. He made history attending Woodstock Summer 1969 and as an organizer for first Earth Day Spring 1970. He will be remembered for his Kindness, Friendship, Generous Peaceful Loving Man. His ashes are to be taken back east to be with family. Rest in peace Chris. Arrangement ANGEL VALLEY FUNERLA HOME.