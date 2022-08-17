Christopher Lefteroff

LEFTEROFF, Christopher Theodore passed away at Sandstone Estates on August 1, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 92. Christopher is survived by his children, Christine, Kurt (Cheryl), Corinne (Joe), and Eric; grandchildren (10) and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice, and his son, Tracy. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sargent after 20 years of service. He subsequently retired from the Tucson Unified School District after working as a high school math teacher for 20 years. He also worked as a professor at Pima College and served as a docent at Pima Air Museum for many years. He had a great love of the United States, airplanes, big band music, classic movies, and history. He was a well-known patriot that inspired many. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. There was a private graveside service.