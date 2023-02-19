Christopher Francis Schneider passed away on February 1, 2023 surrounded by his family. His life was cut short at age 67 after a tragic battle with terminal neurodegenerative disease. Chris was born in Oshkosh, WI and raised in Tucson, AZ. He attended Salpointe Catholic High School (class of 1973) and earned degrees from U of A (1978) and Loyola Marymount (1986). Chris had a long career at Hughes/Raytheon where he worked in Finance, which took him from Tucson, to Southern California, and even Paris, France. He was a loyal U of A fan and never missed a game, Bear Down! He was the loving husband of Mary (Sullivan) for 38 years, the proud dad of Ashley (Clint) Enderle and Stephanie (Michael) Quist, and excited grandpa of Loretta James Quist and Lincoln Enderle. His nickname of "Crazy Awesome" best sums up his zest for life—always dancing and joking, and referencing a song for every situation. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday March 4th at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Arrangements by East Lawn Palms Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: curealz.org, americanbrainfoundation.org, and LBDA.org