Christopher Taylor

Christopher Hume Taylor Obituary 2.12.48 - 9.26.2022 Christopher Hume Taylor, born February 12, 1948, in Providence, died on September 26, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona of heart failure. He was deeply loved by his family his whole life long. Parented by Thelma Taylor, a gym teacher, and Richard Taylor, a philosophy professor, Chris grew up on the campus of Brown University. In his youth Chris excelled at sailing, tennis, and any sport that involved a ball At Mt. Hermon School in Massachusetts (graduate class 1966) Chris was a modest student who competed in many sports. There he met his future wife, Ginger Allen Taylor, also class of "66. At University of Rochester (class 1970) Chris played rugby. Chris earned Masters' Degrees in Education (Harvard University) and History (Wesleyan University). An educator and a coach, Chris taught history at St. Mark's School in Massachusetts, and advanced to administrative posts in Dobbs Ferry, NY and Danbury, CT at The Wooster School. At the age of 40 Chris moved with his wife and children to The Dawson School, Boulder, CO. Thereafter he led schools in London, Louisiana and Steamboat Springs Chris and Ginger's sons, Colin and Alec, inherited their dad's athletic talents and appreciated the years on School campus, especially in Boulder where they enjoyed camping, skiing, soccer, basketball, tennis and various unnamed adventures. Chris and Ginger were proud to support each other's contributions to the non-profit sector. They were persistent partners in parenting, vocations, and volunteering for great causes for over 50 years.