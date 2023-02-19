Charles Goodwin Simms III born to Charles H. Simms and Grace B. Simms on January 26, 1950, passed away January 27, 2023, just hours after celebrating his 73rd birthday with his daughter and grandchildren. He was a New York City native who relocated to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona. In 1974 he received his BA in Drama. Charles aka Chuck was a well-known DJ both on the air and in the community. He produced a radio and TV show called Looking Black in the late 70s and early 80s. The show brought Black culture, news, entertainers and leaders to the people of Tucson. While the TV show ended in the 80s, the radio show continued on KTKT radio for many years. He had interviews with a multitude of celebrities including Sammy Davis, Jr. and Rosa Parks. In addition to KTKT, his radio career on the air included stints with KTUC, KOPO and KCEE AM & FM. He was a founding partner of the radio station tribute website ktkt99.com. Charles also owned DJ companies where he played music for public and private events. His favorite hobby was his game WARPS, a chess style game, which he co-invented with a friend. He had a full life and leaves behind two daughters and five grandchildren. He will forever be loved and missed.