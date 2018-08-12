CIHON, William Paul
Born at Nemacolin, PA on December 20, 1931. Graduated from Cumberland Twp. High School in 1949. Married his high school sweetheart, Louann Davidson in 1950. Served in the U. S. Army 1952-1954. Graduated from Waynesburg College in 1958, Bill and Louann migrated to Arizona where he taught school in Bisbee, AZ from 1957 to 1960. He worked at Amphitheater Schools for 29 years, first as a teacher at Amphitheater Junior High School; then as principal of Wetmore Elementary School. He completed his master's degree at the University of Arizona in 1961. He became Associate Superintendent of Amphitheater School District working with Superintendent Neal to develop many wonderful programs, especially the Special Education program. He earned his Doctorate in Education in 1972 and completed his tenure as principal of Holaway Elementary School, retiring in 1989. Louann died in 2004. His last living sister passed away in 2009. He is survived by daughter, Suzanne Fish (William); granddaughters, Mary Fish Ross (Don) and Dorothy Fish; grandson, Paul Fish; great-granddaughter, Mya Ross; several nieces and nephews in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and his companion George-Ann Smith. He spent his last years with his companion traveling and enjoying the good life. Arrangement by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.