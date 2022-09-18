Cindi Parker

Cynthia "Cindi" Wells Parker,79 December 1, 1942 - July 29, 2022 Cindi was born in Somers, Connecticut, the second daughter of A. Herbert and Priscilla C. Wells. She was an accomplished horsewoman, showing her horse, Honeybee in all the New England horse shows. Cindi won almost every class in which she participated. The Wells family owned and operated a summer stock theater, The Somers Playhouse, and Cindi was an acclaimed actress in many shows over eleven years, receiving numerous glowing theater critics' reviews. At 16, Cindi had an urge to move to the southwest and she became a student at the Judson School in Scottsdale, Arizona for her high school years, participating in and teaching horsemanship. Her love of horses led her to become a racehorse trainer, operating her own racing stable, and horse breeding business. She owned a renowned stallion who produced many successful offspring. Cindi then went to the University of Arizona where she graduated with a 4.0 grade point average, earning a Bachelor of Science in family and consumer resources degree. She began working at the Beacon group in Tucson that helps create work opportunities for people with mental and physical disabilities. She spent several years working there and had a crew that she supervised working landscaping. She went on to become an investigator for adult protective services, and later for child protective services for the state of Arizona. When Cindi's mother became ill, she moved to Connecticut to help care for her mom and dad. After her mother's passing, she remained in Connecticut, and continued working for adult protective services as an investigator. In 2015, Cindi and her dad went to Lake Havasu for Christmas. While there, her father became ill and passed away in 2016. Cindi stayed in Lake Havasu until she passed away. Cindi is survived by her beloved daughter, Sarah Parker of Southern Ca., her sister, Nancy Wells Campbell of Lake Havasu, Az., her nephew, Wesley J. Campbell Jr. of Casa Grande, Az., her two grand nieces, Jordan Campbell, Amanda, (Logan) Sant, and Zadia Danner of whom she considered her second daughter of Tucson, Az. There are also cousins on the east coast, and Michigan, and many treasured friends across the states to include Connecticut and Arizona. Cindi had a big, warm and caring heart, she was loved by everyone who made contact with her. She had the most beautiful smile that will never be forgotten, and a wickedly funny sense of humor. She will be tremendously missed by everyone, especially her family. We know that she is reunited with her mom and dad and is riding Honeybee across the heavenly skies. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Cindi's hometown, Somers, Ct.