Cindy Barrett was born at Travis Air Force Base (California) on October 18, 1954, to Dorothy Lee Wheeler and Joe Fred Wheeler. She passed away peacefully after a long struggle with cancer on April 6, 2022, at TMC Hospice's Peppi's House. Cindy moved to Tucson in 1963. After graduating from Cholla High School, she attended the University of Arizona. However, Cindy's love of barrel racing prevailed, and she rode competitively for years. She married the love of her life, Rick Barrett, on March 26, 1982, and they were married for 40 years. They traveled the world together but they enjoyed the solitude of their home nestled in the Sonoran desert. Cindy worked at the short-lived but beloved City Magazine in the 1980s, but also spent her time dedicated to charitable endeavors and supporting the Tucson community. She was in the Junior League of Tucson, and a prominent member of both Angel Charity for Children and the Southern Arizona Humane Society where she led fundraising for major projects serving kids and saving 'critters'. Cindy is survived by her husband, Rick; sister, Doris (Ron) Tolbert; brother, Joe (Chris) Wheeler; stepson, John (Anne) Barrett; grandchildren, William and Elizabeth Barrett and numerous nieces and nephews. Cindy also leaves behind Bella and Muffie, the latest of a long line of dear four-legged friends. A memorial service celebrating Cindy's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at San Pedro Chapel, 5230 E. Ft. Lowell Road. A reception follows at 49er Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either Angel Charity for Children or the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements: Hudgel's Funeral Home.