Claire Bayze

  • Updated

With great sadness, Claire Bayze, age 90, passed away September 30, 2022. Claire has joined our heavenly father and the love of her life, her husband, Robert H. Bayze and her grandson, Christopher Brian Bayze. Claire raised six children, Bob (Teresa), Michele (Mark), Janet, David, Theresa and Jeff. She had 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Claire was loved and will be missed by all who knew her, she was a stranger to no one. Her passion was raising her children and traveling with her true love. We take great joy in knowing we will be with her again. Services and Celebration will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, 5801 East Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona on Friday October 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

