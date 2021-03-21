Claire Runyon

passed away March 1, 2021 at her home in Tucson, Arizona after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was born on November 28,1938 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey where she met her future husband while they were attending Perth Amboy High School. Claire and Richard were married 64 years and had five children, Debra, Kathleen, Richard, Douglas, and Kenneth. She is survived by her husband, five children, eight grandchildren, (Jessica, AnnMarie, William, Paul, Danielle, Rylee, Austin, and Carsen) and two great-grandchildren, (Kyle and Jaedyn). She was predeceased by her father Russel Van Camp; her mother Edna (Madsen); her sister (Jean), and her brother (Russell). Her husband took early retirement from IBM and together they traveled around the world for over twenty years. She visited all fifty states and many countries. For their fiftieth wedding anniversary she and her husband took an around the world cruise on the Queen Mary II, she has sailed around the Horn, and through the Panama Canal, the Suez Canal, and the Kiel Canal. She enjoyed handcrafting and going to handicraft shows. Services will be private, and she will be interred with her husband at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.