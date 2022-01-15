Claire Theriot

97, peacefully went to be with Jesus, her mom, her daddy and six of her brothers and sisters on December 30, 2021. She devoted her life to teaching Kindergarten in El Paso, Texas, loving her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, seeing plays and going to concerts with friends. She loved animals especially her Samoyed, Toby. She is survived by her sister, Thelma Dye; her daughters, Carolyn McKee (Tom), Evelyn Fretz (Jim); her grandchildren, Matt Fretz (Jenny), Elizabeth McKee (Aaron), Jonathan Fretz (Stacy) and Ben McKee (Erin). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Kolby Banales Fretz, Cameron Fretz, Caprice Fretz, Beckett Fretz, Delaney and Addie McKee. I would like to thank everyone who gave excellent care to our mom and especially Dr. Lavor and Saguaro Surgical. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Animal Rescue League of El Paso, P.O. Box 13055, El Paso, Texas 79913. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.