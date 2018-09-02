CLAPP, George C.
A Terrific Man - George C. Clapp, 89, passed away August 17, 2018 with his loving wife of 67 years Margaret at his side. George joined the Marine Corps and proudly served in WWII and Korea. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an avid golfer, loved camping and crossword puzzles. He was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. George was a loyal friend and a generous man. He was known for his great sense of humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and gentle spirit. George is survived by his wife, three daughters, Bobbe Lee (Gregory), Deborah (Craig) and Patricia; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations for George can be sent to SemperFiFund.org. Please email for Celebration of Life details: clappfamily29@gmail.com