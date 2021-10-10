Clara Sorensen

During her early years she was an elevator operator, an office worker, and an aspiring model. Later in life she worked for many years at Reynolds Elementary School in Tucson as the lunch cashier before working her way up to a senior position in the TUSD lunch accounting office known as the "Money Room". She was known and loved by all the kids at Reynolds, especially the ones who forgot their lunch money because she would always make sure they were fed. Clara loved her sports and earned her nickname as a cheer leader for Lafferty High School. She loved watching her daughter Judy follow in her footsteps to cheer at Palo Verde High School where her boys played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. One thing people knew about Clara is she never, ever, missed a game, singing performance, or school event for her kids. Another thing Clara never missed was going to church. She attended Christ the King Church on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where she took pride in all her sons being altar servers. Later her and her husband James moved into the area of St Francis Parrish on the East side where she made many good friends. She was a very devout Catholic who traced her heritage back to Sengo, Italy as a descendant of Padre Eusebio Kino, founder of San Xavier Del Bac Mission South of Tucson. As a young girl in Lafferty, Clara was in the sacristy of her church when she was visited and touched by our Holy Mother who appeared in a brilliant red light as she described it. This miracle fueled a passion for Christ that endured until her last breath and continues on in her legacy. Clara will always be remembered as a hard times survivor, a trusted friend, a person of great integrity, and a mother with unlimited love and compassion for all children. She was also known sometimes for her discipline, which ultimately was the springboard to success for the generations that she brought into this world. The one thing she didn't tolerate was complainers or "cry-babies"… and to her credit she didn't leave any behind when she passed away. Clara "Sporty" Sorensen was truly a special person. She made the very most of the cards she was dealt and leaves this world having positively influenced the lives of literally hundreds of people. She gave everything her body and soul had to give in life and now is resting in peace showered by the constant brilliant light and love of the father.