Clarence Adams

ADAMS, Clarence
(aka) Black Man Clay
85, passed away on January 11, 2021 at home with his loved ones after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia. Clay was born on March 9, 1935 in Hallettsville, Texas to Oscar Adams (a farmer) and Sarah Mullins (a housekeeper). Clay was one of ten siblings who grew up on a farm, worked hard and played music from an early age.
Clay enlisted in the air force when he was 19 years old and served for 20 years retiring at age 39. He was the supervisor of the parachute packing department and became a human relations counselor when the Air Force recognized his talent for dealing with people. Clay then began doing yardwork and "All Odd Jobs" for customers up until the age of 78. The "little old ladies" Clay worked for loved his work and his personality and the fact he only charged them $5 an hour.
But music was his passion. Music accompanied Clay through cotton picking in Texas, a high school marching band and his air force career, even into the jungles of Vietnam. While he was in Vietnam Clay had a dream that changed his whole life. A voice came to him and gave him the Seven Principles and told him to call himself "Black Man Clay." Clay was transformed by this experience into a "musical philospher" and he began spreading his message of truth, love and communication wherever he went.Clay played a wide variety of instruments including recorders, whistles, saxophone, ocarina, flutes and drums. His signature move was playing 3 recorders at a time; one through each nostril and one in his mouth causing him to be known as the "nose flute man." He wrote and performed his own original songs dressed in wild costumes and delighted children in particular. He was a staple at street fairs and festivals, always acting as the front man and getting the crowd involved.
After retiring from the air force in 1974 Clay performed at numerous colleges and hosted radio shows. Clay co-created the group "One Heart Beat" (a bongo drum ensemble) in 1980 and performed with them until he was 80 years old. Clay was also a member of " The G-Force Project" and " The Black Man Clay Show" performing with them in his 70's.
Clay's first CD " Trippin through the Universe" was released when he was 69 and " The Black Man Clay Show" video won a Hometown Video award from the Alliance for Community Media in 2008.
When Clay was 77, he was inducted into the Tucson Musician's Museum Hall of Fame. Tucson recognized Clay for his many musical accomplishments and were challenged to find a genre for him because his music was so original.
Clay was also a wonderful husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Annie; ex-wives, Veda and Vivian and nine children, Albert, Sandra (Sydney), Anthony, Alton, Marriah, Crystal, Amber (Jon), Ava and Austin. Clay had nine grandchildren, Veda, Calvin, Latisha (Jimmy), Albert, Naomi, Varna, Orin, Sydney and Sydaira; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah (Lizzy), Donell and Doneisha and two great-great- grandchildren, Damien and Zaylen.
Clay was a true original. He had a loving, kind heart and anyone he met was invited to become a member of One Heart Beat because as he sang "We are all One Heart Beat." A legend has passed. It is safe to say that this world will never see another flute-tooting, musical philospher like Black Man Clay.
There will be a celebration of Clay's life at Himmel Park. Please call family for details.