Clarence Brown

Clarence Brown

  • Updated

BROWN, Clarence

age 84, passed away March 15, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. A Celebration of life service will be held at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 226 E. Lester St. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., committal service will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.

