Clarence died March 9, 2023, at home under home hospice care at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by Frieda, his wife of 70 years. He is survived by his children, Juanita, Linda, Daniel and Anette along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clarence retired from the US Army in 1971 after serving 25 years and was a US Army CID Special Agent with the rank of SP7. He served in the US Occupation of Germany following WWII, fought in the Korean War and served several tours in Germany, as well as serving in Korea, Japan, and several locations within the United States. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.