Clarence Vynalek

Passed away February 18, 2021, he was born to Clarence and Frances on June 24, 1934, in Oak Park, IL. In 1973, he moved his family from Chicago to Tucson, AZ. In between, Ron served in and was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard. He was a true family man and was blessed to spend his life with the love of his life, Nancy Mae Van Cura. This year, they were to celebrate 65 years of great marriage. He will be missed for his humor, love of art and antiques, and for his ability to find the good in everyone. Mostly, he will just be missed as a treasured husband and father who did it all and gave all that he could to his wife and family and five grandkids, Graeme, Charlotte, Hazel, Gabe and Mabel. He was surrounded by his wife, his sons, Matt and Brad Vynalek (Amy Przytula Vynalek); daughters, Vanessa Bower (James Bower) and Vicki Teeple (Dr. David Teeple) as he peacefully passed in the home in which he raised his family. He has been laid to rest in the East Lawn Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Tucson Medical Center Foundation: https://www.tmcaz.com/foundation/where-to-give/memorial-tribute-gifts Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.