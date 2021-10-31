Clarissa Mccarty

Clarissa B. McCarty passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2021. She was born in Cumpas, Sonora, Mexico on August 13, 1932, and moved to Tucson in 1955 with her husband Ronald L. McCarty who preceded her in death in 1991. Clarissa was a life-long Tucsonan. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her eight children, 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Clarissa's children are, Terry Harper (Richard), Tricia McCarty, Jesus McCarty (Yolie), Deniese McCarty (Todd Novitsch), Ronald F. McCarty (Anthea), Howard McCarty (Konnie), Harry McCarty, Albert McCarty (Valerie). Mass to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021, at St. Cyril's Church. Viewing to be held at East lawn Palms Cemetery on Friday, November 5, 2021, starting at 4:00 p.m. with Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Interment at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at East lawn Palms Cemetery. She is now and will always be missed by her family. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.