CLARK, Allen James
Known to friends as Jim, died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on December 22, 2018 in Yuma, Arizona at 72 years of age. Jim was born on July 7, 1946 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and lived there until he was 12 years old, at which point his family moved to Phoenix, AZ. In high school, he played football, participated in student government, and was voted "most likely to succeed". Jim received his bachelor's degree in Government and his law degree from the University of Arizona. Jim graduated at the top of his law class. Beginning in 1971, he ran a successful law practice in Yuma County for over 40 years. A few of his many accomplishments include: serving on the Arizona Supreme Court Committee on Character and Fitness of seven years, being named one of the 100 best civil trial lawyers in Arizona in 2011 and 2012, and serving as a judge on the Yuma County Superior Court. Along with his first wife, Carol, he lovingly raised and generously provided for two daughters in Yuma, AZ In 2006, he married his beloved wife Lili. Jim loved his work, but he also had a deep love for the outdoors and for fishing. He was smart, creative, funny, generous, and passionate man. No one was better at celebration than Jim - he was the first to pop a bottle of champagne when the occasion warranted it. Jim continued to provide help and support to his children in multiple way long after they were grown. Jim will be sorely missed by his wife, Lili Clark; his daughters, Ann Clark (Jason) and Sarah Clark (Jerry); his brother, Bill Clark (Nancy); his sister, Jeanne Clark, and his grandsons, Zeke, Leo and Cyrus. Jim was predeceased by his mother, Marion Clark and his father, William Clark. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018 at JOHNSON MORTUARY, 1415 S. 1st Avenue Yuma, Arizona. A Graveside Service will follow. A reception at the Garden Café Restaurant, 250 South Madison Ave, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: The National Park Foundation (www.nationalparks.org) .