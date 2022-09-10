After prolonged battle against the effects of COPD, Claudia Cassino passed away on August 25, 2022, in her residence in Tucson, AZ at the age of 94. Her two sisters, Aileen and Sally, preceded her passage, as did beloved husband, Dan. She is survived by children Kip, Danny, Catherine and Caroline; five grandchildren, Christopher, Daniel, Clifford, Sean and Caroline M.; five great-grandchildren, as well as beloved friends and daughters-in-spirit, Holly Holton, Suzanne Lark, Lisa Littlejohn and Claudia Nelson (her namesake and niece). Born in Annapolis, MD, Claudia grew up in a Navy household, living in China for several years. She continued her military lifestyle in marriage, traveling the nation and the world with her Air Force husband. She loved art, music, friends, and family. She will be forever in our hearts. Claudia will be remembered at a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.