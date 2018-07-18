CLAUSEN, Connie
nee Cornelia Mae Shoun
of Tucson, age 94, passed away peacefully in her home on May 28, 2018. Connie was a long time Real Estate broker and owner of Clausen Realty and Trust, dba Red Carpet Realtors. Noted breeder of Irish Wolfhounds and founder of Excalibar Irish Wolfhounds, producing a multitude of Champions and International Champions. Preceded in death by her oldest son, she leaves behind two sons, six grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd. at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Irish Wolfhound Foundation.