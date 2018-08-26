CLEBERG, Robert "Bob"
Oregon, WI --Robert "Bob" Cleberg, age 89, formerly of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully with family at his side on July 28, 2018, at Beehive Homes in Oregon, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 610 Lincoln Ave., Rio, WI 53960 Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m. There are plans in the works to have a Celebration of Bob's Life in the Tucson area at some future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace Hospice, Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by INFORMED CHOICE FUNERAL &Amp; CREMATION ALTERNATIVES.