Former Tucson resident Cleone Lavitschke passed away at North Shore Health in Loveland, CO on March 8, 2023. In 2018 Cleone made the difficult decision to move to Loveland to be near her daughter and family. Cleone was born Jan. 15, 1930, in Butterfield, MN to Carl and Inga Mattson. She grew up on the family farm outside of Comfrey, MN. After 33 years Cleone retired from Civil Service spending most of her career at the Davis Monthan AFB Dental Clinic. She found great joy in her post retirement work for attorney John Gravina. Cleone was a 50+ yr. member of Arizona Order of Eastern Star. She served as Worthy Grand Matron, Worthy Matron, and many other offices. She represented AZ at many national chapters. She was a member of Daughters of the Nile. Her interests included family, friends, crafting, quilting, sewing, traveling, visiting casinos, and her organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Eloyce and brother-in-law Fred Hollen, and her ex-husband Ray Lavitschke. Survivors include her daughter Peggy Olson (Gerry), granddaughter Erin Olson (David Mills), grandson Jesse Olson (Casey), and 4 great-granddaughters all of CO. Cremation has been completed and internment will be in New Hope/Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Comfrey, MN later this summer. Donations may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital.