Clifford Franzen

FRANZEN, Clifford A.
87 of Tucson, Az passed away March 13, 2020. He is survived by children Lisa (Jon) Brown, Jason, three granddaughters and two step-grandsons. Retired, 38 years from U.S West, Korean War Veteran, Volunteer of Pioneers, Knights of Columbus and was a founding member of St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church. Viewing, Thurs. March 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church, 1212 N. Sahuara Ave. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL