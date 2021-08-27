Clifford Gabbard

GABBARD, Clifford Wayne

born May 4, 1952 passed away at his home

in Tucson on August 21, 2021.

He is survived by his loving siblings, Sandra Walther,

Steve Gabbard, Debra Hodges, Tim Gabbard and

Philip Gabbard and their children.

A longtime fixture in Tucson's music scene, Cliff loved building motorcycles, cars, bicycles and guitars.

He was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Sr. and Betty, and his sons, Noah and Kyle.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.