Clifford Gabbard

GABBARD, Clifford Wayne

born May 4, 1952 passed away at his home

in Tucson on August 21, 2021.

--

He is survived by his loving siblings, Sandra Walther,

Steve Gabbard, Debra Hodges, Tim Gabbard and

Philip Gabbard and their children.

A longtime fixture in Tucson's music scene, Cliff loved building motorcycles, cars, bicycles and guitars.

He was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Sr. and Betty, and his sons, Noah and Kyle.

--

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

