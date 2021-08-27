Clifford Gabbard

GABBARD, Clifford Wayne
born May 4, 1952 passed away at his home
in Tucson on August 21, 2021.
--
He is survived by his loving siblings, Sandra Walther,
Steve Gabbard, Debra Hodges, Tim Gabbard and
Philip Gabbard and their children.
A longtime fixture in Tucson's music scene, Cliff loved building motorcycles, cars, bicycles and guitars.
He was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Sr. and Betty, and his sons, Noah and Kyle.
--
Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
