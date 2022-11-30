Clifford Leggett

Born 8/6/22 in Oronogo, Missouri. Died 11/17/22 in Springerville, AZ. An amazing man has passed away. A husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, dad was always willing to talk, visit, listen, & give advice. He was a very hard worker, raised on farms in Missouri, a marine during WWII, a miner/mechanic in Patagonia, AZ (when his son Larry was born) & Silverbell, AZ, (when daughter Debbie was born). Cliff met his future wife Edith (White) in Patagonia, AZ. They married in Yuma in 1950, moved to California in 1954, before coming back to AZ, to spend 40+ years in Tucson, then St David with a second residence in Pinetop for several years. Dad was a salesman for New York Life Insurance Company, Certified Life Underwriter, retiring after 40yrs in 1999. A lifetime member of the Elks Lodge # 2532, and in the Exchange Club in Tucson for many years. An awesome cook! Dad loved preparing colorful, tasteful dishes! delicious enjoyment for those who got to indulge! He was an artist, starting at a young age. Later he dabbled in acrylics, turning out lots of pictures. Always when doing home construction, his projects would have an artistic flair. Dad played ball! Baseball in the fields in Missouri, softball in the Marines, playing on an undefeated team. Played on softball teams in the mining communities, usually 3rd base, and often hitting home runs. Dad had a gorgeous head of hair, always inviting comments. He would have ladies stop him in the grocery store, asking if they could touch his hair! A great sense of humor, he enjoyed playing cards, golf, hosting parties, car traveling to see relatives, friends, and especially the grandkids! Survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Debbie & Paul Dahlquist, grandkids, Cristy (& Adam) Young, Kyle C Dahlquist. Predeceased by his wife Edith, & son Larry. There is a lot of history in 100 years! Thank you to Accord Hospice and Bee Hive Care facility in Springerville for their compassionate end of life care.