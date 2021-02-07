Clifton Cosper

COSPER, Clifton "Gene"
was born September 13, 1929 in Clifton, Arizona; left this earth January 30, 2021. Preceded in death by Joyce, his loving wife of 50 years; and survived by sons, Fabian and Kevin; grandchildren, Jody, Kelly, Philip and seven great-grandchildren. Gene participated in all the music and men's athletic programs offered at Clifton High School. He was the Student Body President and was selected to play in the 1946 Arizona North South All Star Football Game. While attending Arizona State College at Tempe - now ASU, he continued to be involved in many activities and was the Associated Students Social Chairman, Vice-President of Blue Key National Honor Fraternity, President of East dormitory and was selected to appear in the 1950-51 publication of Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges. He graduated in 1951 with a BS Degree in Marketing and Advertising. Gene enlisted in the Air Force and his first Assignment as an enlisted airman was teaching math. He later earned his navigator wings and commissioned a second lieutenant. Gene was a combat veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. The Distinguished Flying Cross was one of many decorations he received. Gene loved the Air Force, but he wanted to pursue another career while still a young 42; so in 1972 after 21 years, he retired as a Lt. Colonel. In 1973, he received his teacher certification. While teaching in Sunnyside School District, he earned his MA in education from the University of Arizona. He retired again in 1991 but remained involved in education part time for three years as a supervisor of in-school high school suspension and for nine more years as a volunteer Reading Seed Coach of first graders. Gene loved the outdoors and found time to hunt, fish and own and train German Short Haired Pointers to compete in American Kennel Club field trials. Up until he was 89, he walked two to six miles most every day. His silly sense of humor will be missed by all of his friends. He will also be missed more than he could imagine by his family. His family will distribute his and his wife, Joyce's ashes in the White Mountains. His wish was that there be no services. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.