Clinton Gaylord

passed away May 14, 2021 at Kanmar Place in Tucson, AZ. Clint was born in Peoria, Illinois. Clint received a full need scholarship offer from Dartmouth College, served in the Navy and worked for IBM for 33 years as an engineering manager. On retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, furniture making and helping sell his wife's art. Clint is survived by his wife, Donna; four children, Beth, Judy, Bill and Mike; stepchildren, Kirsten and Andrea, all their spouses and ten grandchildren. He was predeceased by stepson, Eric and grandson, Devon. Donations can be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice Foundation at 5049 East Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711 or casafoundation.org. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.