Clyde London

LONDON, Clyde C.
passed January 9, 2021. Born at Kiowa Indian Hospital, Lawton, OK on August 2, 1935. He was a member of the Chickasaw Indian Tribe and considered the patriarch of the Bond family. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a First Sargent, and from civil service as a systems analyst. He was an avid golfer, reader, loved to fish and was a great storyteller. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny"; three sons, Larry, Gary and Murphy; daughter-in-law, Janet and stepdaughter, Stephanie Robinson. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Because of the Covid pandemic, no services will be held at this time. His remains will be spread around his beloved Adobe Hacienda. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.