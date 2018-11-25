CLYMER, Eloise R.
Eloise Reese Clymer, 93, was born November 24, 1924 in Des Moines, Iowa to Owen Reese Jr. and DeElda Marie Wumkes Reese, and died peacefully in Tucson on November 14, 2018. She is survived by her children, Diane (Bill Perry) of Boulder, CO, Brian (Patty) of Tucson, Julia (Tom Zandler) of Phoenix, Owen of Chandler, and Laura of Tucson; grandchildren, Alexandra (Jon Burns), Marissa (Jon Saints), Samantha (Ben Krause), Andrew Perry, Emily Clymer, Marie (Brian Sarnacki), John Zandler, and William Zandler; six great-grandchildren; four nieces and three nephews. Preceded by her husband of 66 years John T. Clymer, MD, and her brother, Owen Reese III. She studied journalism at Northwestern Univ. (1942-45); edited the Lake Forester newspaper; married John T. Clymer (1947); and was a features reporter for the Ann Arbor News while John was in medical school (Univ. Mich. '52) and before they started a family. Eloise and John moved to Phoenix in 1953 where they raised and added to their family and where Dr. Clymer was in general practice. In 1965, they went back to Michigan for John's specialty training. In 1968, Eloise and family returned to Arizona, settling in Tucson. Eloise never strayed far from her journalism roots. She edited newsletters for her church and the county and state medical alliances. From 1980-87, she redesigned, published and edited the Pima County Medical Society's monthly magazine Sombrero. She moderated PCMS speaker forums and organized outreach programs such as "Women Aware," "It's Up to Youth," "Rx for Health" and the "Human Adventure". She served as president of the PCMS and ArMA alliances. In 2013, she received PCMS' Lifetime Achievement Award. Her volunteer work with Girl Scouts and her church was just as vibrant. Eloise ("Cholla") led Girl Scout troops in Phoenix, Michigan, and Tucson, trained G.S. leaders and served on council-wide boards. Well into her 80s, Eloise continued to lead a book club, edit the newsletter, write press releases, and organize speaker forums for Casas Adobes Congregational Church, UCC. She was a voracious reader of the news and books of all genres, possessed endless curiosity, and cheered heartily for her UA and NU Wildcats. She was a faithful member of Casas Adobes Congregational Church, UCC, whose mission aligned with her theological beliefs in social justice. Reflecting on her long life, she said, "I go back to the days of hot lead" -- a reference to handset typesetting used in letterpress printing. She treasured her family and her parting advice to her beloved children was "take care of one another." Her encouraging nature and welcoming spirit touched many others beyond her family. Funeral Service: Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Casas Adobes Congregational, UCC, 6801 N Oracle Rd. Reception to follow. Burial: Monday, December 3, 2018 1:00 p.m. National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Cave Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, 4300 E Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85711; or Planned Parenthood Arizona, 4751 N 15th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, AVALON CHAPEL.