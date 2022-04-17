Clyne Dutson

Dutson, Clyne C.

Clyne C. "CC" Dutson, 86, passed away at home March 7, 2022, his three adult children at his side. Born to Lura Williams and George Dutson on January 21, 1936, in Salt Lake City, UT, Clyne was the fourth of eight children. At the age of twelve, his family moved to Mesa, AZ. In high school, Clyne joined the AZ Army National Guard and played varsity baseball. After graduating from Chandler High, Clyne enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and after completing his basic training in CA, he was stationed at F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY. Clyne met the love of his life, Frances Emily Pope while on a short trip to Greeley, CO. A year later, after Clyne finished Crypto school at Scott AFB in Bellevue, IL, Clyne and Fran were married in Anchorage, AK in 1956, where Clyne was transferred to Elmendorf AFB. They lived in AK for four years, welcoming their first child, David Clyne.

After Clyne's honorable discharge from the AF, they spent some time in WY, where Clyne also joined the WY Air National Guard. In late 1960, they moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona. A member of the AZ Air National Guard, Clyne graduated with a Bachelor's of Science and worked for the UA and then Washington State, in the Departments of Agriculture and Agronomy, respectively. The family returned again to Tucson where Clyne earned his MS in Business Agriculture at the UA. During this time, Clyne and Fran also welcomed two more children, Dennis and later Krisann. Following graduation, the family moved to Littleton, CO where Clyne worked in sales for the Vaughan-Jacklin Seed Co. For the next 25 years, Clyne and Fran spent some of their most memorable years in Littleton raising their three children, entertaining, and traveling.

Clyne and Fran retired to Tucson in the mid 90s where they were active in their church and Roadrunners club, and loved being with their grandchildren. When Fran passed away after almost 54 years of marriage, Clyne took to the road, sight-seeing and visiting friends and family. With an appreciation for wildlife and nature, he loved the outdoors and maintained beautifully landscaped yards wherever he lived. He was content with a good cup of black coffee as he read the morning paper and a scotch or dirty martini as he watched the beautiful Tucson sunset. A member of the Lakewood, CO Elks Lodge for 50 years and the American Legion for 32 years, he was also a sports enthusiast, following college baseball, football, and basketball, and playing golf. In the last decade of his life, living with his daughter Krisann and her husband Bob, Clyne was able to spend much time with their young son, Andrew, forging a special bond with his grandson, the greatest pride and joy of his later life.

Clyne is survived by a sister, Nygra (Jerry) Lamb; a sister-in-law, Kris (Niles) Dutson; his three children, David (Jennifer), Dennis (Jessica), and Krisann (Bob); five grandchildren, Emily (Brad), Allie (Cole), Jake, Patrick, and Andrew; great-granddaughter, Anabelle (10 months); and many nieces and nephews. Clyne is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and six siblings. A caring brother, husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend, Clyne's quick wit, kind heart, and deep voice and laugh endeared him to many, maintaining close ties throughout his life. Humble and generous, Clyne was a class-act, respected, loved, and a true inspiration of a self-made man. Clyne's absence is immense, but as he said himself, "Everyone has to die. It is a part of life." He passes on a legacy of love of family, work, travel, sports, and achievement. In May, the ashes of Clyne and Fran will be interred at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO, followed by a gathering of family and friends in celebration of our loving parents Clyne and Fran Dutson. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.

Strom, Nancy Nancy Peters Strom age 89 of Marriottsville, MD (formerly of Tucson), born July 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Agnes Peters. She grew up on the north side of Chicago, attending North Park High School. She attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI where she met her .... Read more Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

