COCIO, BEATRICE "BEA"
Went peacefully home to Heaven the morning of July 30, 2018. Though only 26 days shy of her 96th birthday, we are left with memories of her deep love for Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary. She now joins Manny and Damie, plus her four brothers, three sisters and parents. The Solomons are reunited now. She leaves wonderful memories for daughter, Maryanne (Tedd) and her beloved son, Tony. Also her many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at St. Cyril's Church, 4725 E. Pima on Thursday, August 2, 2018 starting at 9:00 a.m. Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. and Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Join us for a life fully lived to serve the Lord, as we recount tales of her love of angels, butterflies and of course that mischievous giggle. The family requests only bright colors be worn, no black please. PRAY THE ROSARY. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.