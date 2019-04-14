COLE, John "Jack" Robert
A very kind, gentle man, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 90, at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Jack was born in Alamoso, CO on January 15, 1929, where he lived till he was nine. His family then moved to Phoenix, AZ. In school he was a bandleader. Jack graduated from ASU with an Aeronautical Engineering degree then went on to law school at UofA. His love of flying awarded him a career as a pilot for the United States Airforce, Army National Guard, TWA, Intermountain Aviation and US Customs. His favorite place to be was at the "Cole's Aspen Retreat" in Greens Peak Hideaway in the White Mountains of AZ. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Arabelle Cole; his sisters, Bette Hood and Cleo Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Delores; his three children, John Cole, Pamela Balentine and Laura Kelsey; sons-in-law, Jerry Kelsey and Terry Balentine; daughter-in-law, Bridgette Cole; grandson, Jarrett Kelsey; granddaughters, Melissa Nowinski, Nicole Kelsey, Brooklyn Cole and one great-grandchild on the way. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Rd., Tucson, AZ 84704. Reception to follow. Those who so desire may make a donation in Jack's name to Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.