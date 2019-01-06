COLELL, Anita Ruth (born Wills)
Anita Ruth Colell (born Wills), age 91, passed away in Tucson on December 27, 2018. Anita was born August 23, 1927 in Ahmeek, Michigan, the daughter of Harold and Lillian Wills. She was married to, Paul Maxwell Colell, an USAF service member who predeceased her. Those mourning Anita's passing include: her sole surviving sister, Betsey Lichtfeldt; her three children and their spouses, Clarissa Marques, and her husband, Paul, Paul Colell and his wife, Jewel, and Trudy Colell. Also mourning her loss are her four grandchildren and their spouses, John Swann and his wife, Paula, Alexander Marques and his wife, Hillary, Sara Kadlec and her husband, Ryan, and Lauren Vaccaro and her husband, Justus. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Maxwell Swann, Abigail and Samuel Kadlec. Anita demonstrated a life of courage, resilience, grit, tenacity and perseverance - SISU. She will be missed terribly by all that knew her. We have lost an amazing woman. A family funeral ceremony was held on December 31, 2018 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. In spring, 2019 to honor her request for an outdoor ceremony, a Celebration of her Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages people to consider a donation to one of the charities that Anita supported: Emerge! Center Against Domestic Violence and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.