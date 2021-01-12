Coletta Myers

MYERS, Coletta Ann (Geiss)
age 85 - surrounded by her four living children, John, Gregory, Ellen and Jennifer, as well as four grandchildren, and several other members of her immediate family - passed away December 17. Her sweet pup Lily was under one hand, her rosary clasped in her other. She is now at rest with her beloved husband John, who passed away in 2018.
Colette will be remembered for being a devoted military wife, and a dear mother and grandmother. She will be fondly remembered for her love of Christ, the Blessed Mother, her birds, hummingbirds & roadrunners.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart Novitiate, or the Sisters of the Poor Clares Monastery - Cleveland, Ohio.
Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.