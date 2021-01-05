Colleen Burns

BURNS, Colleen Marie
Sweeney Decker
8/9/1939 - 12/28/2020
Colleen Marie Burns née Sweeney died on December 28, 2020 after a courageous decade living with cancer. She passed peacefully at home in the company of her husband and son. Colleen was a poet, writer, and an advocate for the literary arts. Keenly interested in people, she was known for getting to the heart of a matter with equal parts compassion and mordant wit.
Colleen was born on August 9, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Detroit, Michigan where she graduated from Immaculata High School before moving with her family in 1958 to Phoenix. She received three degrees in Education from the University of Arizona, culminating in a PhD in 1974. As an educator and organizational development leader she recognized and nurtured the potential in others.
In the 1970s, Colleen worked at the University of Arizona College of Education and Tucson Unified School District. She served as Executive Dean and Dean for Instructional Services at Pima College West Campus from the mid to late 1970s. In the early 1980s, she worked for Burr-Brown Corporation, first as a consultant, and then as head of Human Resources and Advertising, later becoming a Vice President of the company.
Upon retiring, Colleen pursued her interest in literary writing by joining the Hard Words writing group in Los Angeles. She also honed her craft at the University of Arizona and workshops in Port Townsend, Skidmore College, and Galway University College. She is the author of a chapbook, "Persistence of Clay," and her poetry and fiction have been published in the United States and Ireland. She was awarded first and second prizes for two short stories in an international writing competition in Dublin. Colleen's writing is notable for its rich sound and concise style, her penchant for double entendre and a wry humor that makes light of deep fear as a means to cast light on it.
In the early 1990s, Colleen began to volunteer for the University of Arizona Poetry Center, a community to which she dedicated substantial time and talent. She was a founding member of its Development Committee, launching a decade of growth culminating in construction of a landmark building. She gave the first major gift to that campaign fund and was a stalwart supporter of the Center's literary programs as well. Colleen helped to develop a docent program, and as a docent, she inspired people of all ages to fall in love with poetry. She received the Distinguished Friends of the Humanities award from University of Arizona for her sustaining work.
Colleen split her time between Tucson, Arizona and Oughterard, County Galway, Ireland, where she was active in the literary community, participating in the Cúirt International Festival of Literature and assisting with writing workshops taught by an American poet at University College in Galway.
She is survived by her husband, James J. Burns; her son, Dylan Decker; sister, Kitty Sweeney Glinka; brother, Thomas Sweeney and granddaughter, Anika Burns.
A memorial will be held in the spring. Cards may be sent to Jim Burns at 6890 E. Sunrise Dr., PMB 120-335, Tucson, Arizona 85750. In lieu of flowers, please read a poem out loud to someone you love, give a book of poems that you love to someone you hardly know, or make a donation to the University of Arizona Poetry Center.