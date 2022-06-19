Colleen Crowninshield

Mary Colleen Seitsinger Crowninshield peacefully left us on May 15, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Colleen beautifully embraced life in every sense of the word. She faced any challenge life presented with dignity, courage, and grace. Her laugh was infectious, and so was her generosity. She was incredibly loving, kind, and was deeply passionate about helping others. Her final gift of organ donation made her a hero, and she will live on through the miracles she offered to others. Colleen was born in Denver, CO and grew up in Northern California. She attended Oakdale High school prior to moving to Tucson where she attended Pima College. During her 20 plus years with Pima Association of Governments, the body and scope of her work involved the development of alternative fuel programs locally and nationwide. She later worked as a consultant - undertaking clean energy pro bono projects with continued excitement and enthusiasm as she believed in a cleaner and greener world. She left, too soon, her loving husband Brian, her beloved children Valarie, Melissa, Lauren & James; cherished grandchildren Abriana and Sora; her Aunt Kay, sisters, brothers, in-laws Jim and Jeanne, and large extended family. She meets on the other side, her mother Maureen and father Ronald Seitsinger. A celebration of life will be held at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort on July 17th at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the American Stroke Foundation. Arrangements by Desert Sunset Funeral Home.