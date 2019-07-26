EDWARDS, Colleen Mahoney
On Saturday, July 20th, 2019, Colleen Mahoney Edwards passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Colleen was the 3rd of six children, born February 7, 1929 to Dr. Dan and Minerva Mahoney in their home on 4th Street in the shadow of the university. It was in Tucson that she met her husband, raised her family, and spent all of her days cultivating lifelong friendships and leading a life of service. Colleen was a proud Tucson native. She was a graduate of Tucson High School, Class of 1946, where she met her husband, Dale. As well, she attended the University of Arizona where she pledged Gamma Phi Beta and made lifelong friends. Colleen and Dale were married in 1950. Together, she and Dale attended inumerable U of A sports events, school plays, little league games, dance recitals, and graduations for their children. When not with her children, Colleen lived a life of service through the Junior League and the P. E. O. as well as volunteering at St. Cyril's Parish. Following Dale's death in 1987, she became the true matriarch of the family. Colleen's home continued to be the center of all holiday activities where she happily hosted her grandchildren's birthday parties, allowing them to freely climb trees, paint the house using buckets of water, and play wiffle ball in the backyard. Her kitchen table was full of friends and family any day of the week. Colleen was the moral compass for her family and she led by example. She was the first one to lend a helping hand to others in times of need. Colleen was also preceded in death by her son, Michael (Naomi); and sisters, Rosemary, Julianne, Danna, Alice Jane; and brother, Dan. She is survived by her children, Susan (Ed), Brian (Amy), Laura (Scott), Jim (Sharon); and grandchildren, Tanner, Kyle, Patrick, Erin, Kate, Michael, Matthew, Kevin and six great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but we know she is now with her beloved Dale. Rest In Peace, sweet Colleen. A private funeral mass was held at Sts. Pete and Paul Catholic Church. Arrangements made by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.