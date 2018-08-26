COLLINS, Wayne LeRoy
passed away on July 6, 2018 in Memphis TN. Born on December 31, 1926 in Reseda CA, Wayne was a 5th generation Californian. In 1944 he enlisted in the Coast Guard and served as a Combat Veteran at the Battle of Okinawa. In 1947 he moved to Hawaii. He was KGMB's first television newscaster. He was Head of Ag & Forestry in 1960 and later worked with TAP Pryor to establish the Oceanic Institute and Sea Life Park. Moving to Tucson AZ in 1972, Wayne joined the Environmental Research Lab at UofA. Among his accomplishments was writing the script for "The Land Pavilion" at EPCOT. Wayne retired in 1989, and lived many places around the US before settling in Memphis in 2015. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Peggy Collins; daughter, Dr Lisa Collins and granddaughter, Kassondra (Soni) Collins. And by son, John Collins, wife Janna, and granddaughters, Maegan and Marin Collins. Also survived by daughter, Claudia Straayer (David); and brothers-in-law, Richard Mather (Linda), Robert Mather (Angela Dye) and Ted Mather (Nancy). Preceded in death by parents, Ersel LeRoy Collins and Beryl Lucile Darling; and daughter, Laura Collins. A brief Military Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckett Rd, Marana, followed by a Life Celebration Open House from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please email WLCMemorial@gmail.com for directions to the Open House. Suggested attire for the Service and OpenHouse is comfortable and colorful. Shorts and Hawaiian prints encouraged. Donations may be made in Wayne's name to Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, PO Box 30245, Memphis TN 38130. No flowers please. Arrangements by MEMPHIS FUNERAL HOME AND MEMORIAL GARDENS.