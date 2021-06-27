Colonel Candee

Les is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 65 years, his sons, Mark and Bryan; his sister, Marjorie and his brothers, Douglas, Howard, Mylo and Lyle.

Les was born on the family ranch in North Dakota and attended primary and secondary school in Gladstone. He then attended Dickinson State Teachers College during summers and taught in a one-room school during the winters.

His first station was Davis-Monthan AFB where he flew the B-47. Eventually, he became a command pilot with over 4000+ total flying hours, flying numerous other aircraft, he served in many parts of the U.S., Alaska, England, the South Pacific, Canada, and Vietnam. His last duty in the Air Force was as Base Commander at Robins AFB, Georgia. Les retired in 1978 and returned to Tucson with his family, where he enjoyed 43 wonderful years.