COLWELL, Ralph Johnson
81, of Tucson died December 12, 2018 from cancer. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children, Katharine (Kit) Standridge (John), Clayton (Robin), and Fletcher (Jennifer) and seven grandchildren. Ralph's musical career began when he formed a band with older brothers, Steve and Paul. As teenagers, the Colwell Brothers became regulars on the Tex Williams Show and signed a recording contract with Columbia Records. In the 1950s, under the auspices of Moral Re-Armament (now Initiatives of Change), the Colwell Brothers visited 60 countries, writing and performing original songs in dozens of languages and dialects. In 1965, Ralph and his brother, Paul, wrote the song, Up With People and the Colwell Brothers became the creative force developing the Up With People program. For 25 years Ralph directed the Up With People shows, including Super Bowl Halftimes in 1976, '80, and '86. These halftime shows introduced the non-marching band performance which is emulated today. More recently, Ralph managed the family properties in Tucson. Board memberships include UA Music Advisory Board, Tucson Meet Yourself, Arizona Repertory Singers, Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Association. Services are scheduled for Saturday, February 2, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family invites contributions to the Colwell/Allen Scholarship Fund at Up With People. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN.