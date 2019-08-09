DELGADO, Concepcion H.
93, died on August 5, 2019 at her Tucson home, under hospice care from Casa de la Luz, surrounded by family who loved and cherished her. Preceded in death by her loyal husband of 48 years, Benito Delgado and their infant son, Benito Jr. A devoted mother, Conchita is survived by three sons, Manuel (Rosa), Benny (Georgina) and Arsenio and daughters, Gloria and Olivia. She is also survived by two sisters, Emilia, Romero and Josefina Cirerol; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren are missing their beloved "Nana Chita". Special thanks to her granddaughter, Lorena Velarde who was always at her side. Services: Mass at St. Monica Church on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by Viewing at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, Burial at 1:30 p.m.