Connie Kling

70, a resident of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away at Banner University Medical Center on Friday, August 6, 2021. Connie was born in Morenci, Arizona on July 9, 1951, the first of five children of Bill and Ramona Scanlon. She is survived by her mother, Ramona; brother, Bill; sister, Vonda; her loving daughter, Andrea (Eddie) and grandson, Kaiden, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many great friends. Her true love in life was her daughter and grandson, whom she doted over at every chance. She traveled Europe while married, and while living in Spain she gave birth to her daughter. She relocated to Italy and Greece, but traveled and experienced many great adventures throughout Europe. She adored her immediate and extended family and was always readily available to help family and friends. An avid game player, she claimed to not know much about poker, but somehow always seemed to leave the game with much more money than when she started. Connie was well-read, loved cooking and baking especially around holidays, loved all animals and enjoyed the outdoors. She was a graduate of Morenci High School (69). Quick-witted with an excellent sense of humor, she was well-liked and considered to be the life of any social event. Per Connie's wishes, she will be cremated and her cremains will be released in Arizona, "in a small, restful babbling brook". She doesn't want a funeral service, only a celebration of life where her many friends, who might not even know each other can gather, meet, and see how blessed she was through her family and friends. We will honor Connie in a celebration of her life at a location and time yet to be determined, but those close to her will be notified separately. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill; brother, Glenn; sister, Shawna and infant son, Nicholas. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.