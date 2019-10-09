SNAVELY , Connie J.
71, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Connie was born October 20, 1947 to Henry and Katherine Heckert, and raised in Lykens, PA. Connie married her first love Larry Snavely, he was her partner in life for 56 years. Connie enjoyed her school years, participating in the school band and being a cheerleader. In 1974, Connie and Larry moved to Tucson, AZ with their young son. Tucson became home, and Connie met several dear friends and hosted family members from PA to her warm climate in Tucson. Connie enjoyed camping in the White Mountains and shopping. Connie is survived by her husband, Larry; her son, Jeff (Judi); sister, Carol (Tim) Williard; brother, Mike (Virginia); grandchildren, Samantha and Kyle; nieces and great-nieces, Stephanie, Heather, Madison, Sydney and Ella. The family would like to express special gratitude to St. Joseph's ICU staff. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.