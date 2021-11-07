Conrado Martinez

Conrado was a Tucson native born to Carlos and Maria Martinez. Conrado, a WWII veteran proudly served with Company B-736th Tank Battalion under General Patton throughout Europe. He was proud of his service to his country. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus and a local Teamster. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Alicia and children, Charlie Martinez and Annie Escobar. He is survived by son, George (Mary); 12 grand, 26 great and seven great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St Monica Church, 212 W. Medina Rd. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wounded Warriors Project.com or St Monica Church. We Love and Miss You Dad. Rest in Peace.