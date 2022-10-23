Conrado Miranda

78 of Tucson, AZ, entered eternal rest on October 17, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, Albertina. He is survived by their daughter, Lucia; his brother, Raul (Josie); sister, Juanita, numerous godchildren, extended family, and friends. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 15325. -- Services will be held at Our Lady Queen of All Saints Church, 2915 E. 36th St., Tucson, AZ, beginning at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022, concluding with burial at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.